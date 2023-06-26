Owning a great Windows 11 tablet or a Windows convertible comes with one significant benefit. Some of these devices, like a Lenovo Yoga or HP Spectre, might support pen input. In the case of Surface devices, it's always the Surface Pen, and on other devices, it's either a Wacom EMR pen or an AES pen. And while it's not suggested, you even can use a standard capacitive stylus that mimics using your fingers.

There's no doubt that pens and styli are useful for note-taking and drawing, but did you know that the Windows 11 operating system also has some tricks up its sleeve relating to inking? There are five features in particular that I find myself enjoying almost every day.

1 Microsoft Whiteboard

Windows 11 has a great inking app, and no, I'm not talking about Microsoft OneNote. Microsoft Whiteboard functions like an old-school whiteboard. It's pre-installed on Windows and gives you a virtual inking space to share with your colleagues. It works with all kinds of pens, capacitive styli, and even your finger.

You can invite someone to your Whiteboard and collaborate on a project together just like you would in real life. The app has many pen styles to choose from and useful tools like a ruler, sticky notes, and more. You can even insert shapes, documents, images, and fancy text. I use Whiteboard as my notebook when I'm in a meeting or when I'm at a press conference. It has a vast open canvas and is really fun to use.

2 Handwriting keyboard

Next up is the handwriting keyboard, which is also baked into Windows 11. Whenever I get tired of typing on my PC, I often summon this keyboard so I can handwrite text and have Windows convert it. And yes, this works with all kinds of pens, and also fingers.

It's not easy to find, but you can enable it by right-clicking the taskbar, choosing Taskbar settings, and changing Touch keyboard to Always. From here, tap the touch keyboard icon, click on the settings icon, and choose Handwriting. Now you turn your handwriting into text instead of typing any time you want. ​

3 Using your pen's buttons for shortcuts

This third option will only work with pens that have Bluetooth functionality, but it's pretty nifty to assign shortcuts to the buttons on your pen. I find myself using it a lot on my Surface Laptop Studio with my Surface Pen. If you visit Bluetooth & devices and then choose Pen & Windows Ink you can choose what the shortcut buttons do.

For example, double-clicking a button can open screen snipping or a specific app you want to open quickly, like Sticky Notes. You also can change what a single click does, and change what pressing and holding the button does. Note that if you choose to Allow apps to override the shortcut button behavior, you can even use the pen button on the top to advance slides in Microsoft PowerPoint when in a slideshow. How cool is that?

4 Adding favorite drawing apps to the pen menu

Once you've connected a pen to your Windows 11 device, you'll notice a pen menu pop up anytime you initially touch the screen with it. The cool part about this is that you're not limited to the apps you see there. If you tap on the pen menu, press the settings icon, and then edit pen menu, you can add your favorite drawing app to the list. From there onward, it's now even easier to jump into the inking action.

5 Use your pen as a mouse!

This last one might seem obvious, but if you're already holding your pen in your hand while drawing or taking notes, there's actually no need to use a mouse anymore. Your pen is a mouse itself!

All you have to do is go to visit Bluetooth & devices and then choose Pen & Windows Ink. In this settings menu, go down to Additional pen settings and pick Let me use my pen as a mouse when it's available. This is a huge time-saver when I'm in the middle of taking notes and don't want to move down to my trackpad.

The biggest pen feature yet is on the way soon

I have mentioned five things you can do with your pen in Windows 11, but Microsoft is already working on a new pen feature. We don't know just yet when it'll arrive in a future Windows update, but Windows Insiders in the Dev channel recently got the option to ink on text fields directly with a pen. This makes using your natural handwriting on your PC a lot easier, so you don't have to use that handwriting panel each time you want to write words in a text box and have your PC turn it into text for you.

I'm really looking forward to that feature and it proves that Microsoft is always looking for new and fun ways for you to use your pen on Windows.