In the past few months, I've tried a lot of file managers on both Windows and macOS, and it's made me realize how ineffective and insufficient the solutions provided by Microsoft and Apple can be. There are some great options out there for file management, and a lot of features missing from both of these tools.

Whether you're a Windows user or a macOS user, here are some features you're missing out on that really should just be available to everyone.

7 A recent folders list

It's more useful than you might think

Something I've come to appreciate more and more recently has been the ability to quickly jump back into a folder I used recently. File Explorer in Windows automatically highlights frequently accessed folders on the side bar, but these take some time to update since they're based on how many times you've accessed said folder.

Some apps, like ForkLift on macOS or File Pilot on Windows, have a list of recent folders that updates in real time, and it makes it easy to move back and forth between folders you've looked at recently. It really helps move files around and make sure you've organized everything the way you want to, so I really welcome this capability.

6 Quick file previews

And they should work with everything

While we are focusing on features that File Explorer and Finder don't have, it's worth mentioning some capabilities that Apple does offer, but Microsoft doesn't. File Explorer does have a Preview pane, but it only works with a few file types, and for many of them, it's almost useless because it's so small.

File Explorer needs to take some cues from Finder here with its preview feature. Simply press the space bar and you can preview almost any file type as if you had just opened it, making it easy to see what file you're looking at before committing to opening the full app needed to edit it.

Otherwise, even just more widely-compatible previews built into File Explorer would be a welcome addition. There are some PowerToys tools that add support for more file previews, so why not just build those into Windows? And I'm sure many more file types could also be supported by Finder.

5 A duplicate finder

Save space easily

With limited space on our hard drives, the ability to find and delete duplicate files is pretty important, but it's something that isn't made very easy by either File Explorer or Finder. It would be nice to have an easy way to find duplicate files on your system or within specific folders so you can delete the unnecessary copies and free up some space.

I've seen a few File Explorer alternatives on Windows offer this feature, so I see no reason why it shouldn't be built in. If nothing else, at least build a duplicate finder into the cleanup tools in each operating system. This shouldn't require a third-party tool.

4 Bulk file renaming

Another one macOS has figured out