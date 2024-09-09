Asus must read XDA because they took our wishlist for the ROG Ally 2 and turned it into the mid-cycle refresh ROG Ally X. With a long list of quality-of-life adjustments, it's the best PC gaming handheld by a country mile and sets a blueprint for future handhelds. Asus got so many things right that other companies should take note and, in the best traditions of technology advancement, copy what they can see. I've used one for a few weeks, and it's also my favorite Windows handheld, although I find I go back to the LCD version of the Steam Deck to get my portable gaming fix. That's more because I like SteamOS, but Valve and every other handheld manufacturer need to copy these features from the ROG Ally X on future releases.

6 The desktop-sized SSD

Seriously, stop with the weird form factors already

Close

One problem with many gaming handhelds is the lack of capacity on the internal SSD for installing games. Seriously, 256GB or 512GB is not enough today, and the problem at launch was made worse by a lack of compatible SSDs. That's because the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and MSI Claw used 2230-style SSDs, which are tiny and didn't have much of a market before handhelds. The Legion Go used 2242-style SSDs, confusing the situation even more.

SSD manufacturers have caught up, and you can get a wide range of 2230 or 2242-style SSDs, but the ROG Ally X changed things again. Asus used a standard-sized 2280 SSD in the new handheld, which is the size that desktop PCs and laptops have used for years. No more worrying about finding a compatible drive, and while 2230 and 2242 SSDs seem to be limited in capacity to 2TB, 2280-style SSDs can be found at up to 8TB capacities. This should be the standard for every gaming handheld in the future, making things easier for manufacturers and consumers, who shouldn't be expected to hunt for niche SSD sizes.

5 The huge battery capacity

Some handhelds forget they're supposed to be portable

Asus didn't just increase the ROG Ally X's battery capacity over the original; the company doubled it to 80Whr. That's a considerable increase, and as it kept the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, we knew it was going to be a winner for battery life. Every other gaming handheld uses a smaller battery, and it shows. Even the long-lasting Steam Deck uses a 40Whr battery, which is helped by the relatively low-powered AMD APU and the customized Linux operating system. The Legion Go has a slightly larger 49.2Whr battery capacity, and the MSI Claw has a somewhat larger 54.5Whr one. Every gaming handheld maker needs to get on board with the path Asus blazed here because smaller batteries just won't cut it.

Worryingly, even companies that were late in releasing their first PC gaming handheld have gone for relatively low-capacity batteries. The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 was announced at IFA with a 50.04Whr battery, which might be okay for a first attempt, but with a laptop-class AMD processor, it won't get the same battery life as the lower-powered Ryzen Z1 Extreme. Ayaneo is the only PC gaming handheld maker that has an 80Whr battery inside some of its models. Still, these are also heavier than the ROG Ally X, reducing the time you can hold them comfortably.

4 Multiple cooling fans

Twice the cooling, half the sound

I've used many of the gaming handhelds on the market, and the ROG Ally X has been the best for keeping thermals in check with a minimum of noise. That's mostly because of the well-designed cooling solution that uses large heatpipes and two fans to send heat out of the case. Two fans are always better than one, which is why the Legion Go is so noisy on anything but the lower TDP settings. The single fan just can't keep up. The Steam Deck isn't immune to this either because of its single fan.

A single fan isn't enough to cool a laptop, and it shouldn't be enough for gaming handhelds. Some signs of this change happening have already landed, with VideoCardz noticing the Legion Go product page changed to mention "dual fans." Whether that's referencing a mid-cycle refresh or a new device, we're not sure, but it does show that Lenovo is listening to the feedback from the first device. Nobody wants to game on a handheld that gets hot and stays hot, and fan noise will always be an issue when using integrated speakers. Put two fans (or even more if there is space!) and keep the next generation of handhelds cooler while gaming.

3 The ergonomics

I'm not sure some handhelds realize they're meant to be held