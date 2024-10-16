With its powerful suite of features, Adobe Photoshop has been the industry standard for a long time. That said, it’s not the only player in the game. There is no shortage of Photoshop alternatives out there. Among them, GIMP, the free and open-source alternative, has been steadily gaining ground among creatives, offering a compelling set of flexibilities and features that even Photoshop can't match.

Do note that this post is not about declaring that GIMP is superior to Photoshop (because, in fact, it isn’t). It's about highlighting some of GIMP’s strengths over Photoshop, and some of the key reasons why it remains a powerful contender in the image editing space.

7 Run on as many devices as you want

With your active Adobe Photography or Creative Cloud plan, you can use Photoshop on up to two devices simultaneously. However, if you want to add another one to the list, you must sign out of your Adobe account on one of the existing devices. It’s an inconvenience that may irritate many professionals and creatives.

Since GIMP is open-source, there are no licensing limitations for how many machines you can install it on. You can have it on your laptop, home computer, and work desktop without breaking a sweat. Suppose you are a tutor and have a class of hundreds of students. You can easily refer GIMP over Photoshop for better accessibility, and save everyone from needing to sign up for Adobe’s plans.

6 Support for more scripting languages

GIMP's support for a wider array of scripting languages is a significant advantage, especially for those who like to automate tasks or extend the software's functionality. Photoshop only supports JavaScript, where AppleScript and JavaScript run on macOS, while JavaScript and VBScript run on Windows.

In contrast, GIMP supports a variety of scripting languages, including Python (a popular and versatile language with a vast ecosystem of libraries), Perl (a powerful language used for text processing and system administration), Lua (a lightweight language for speed and efficiency), and Script-Fu (a native GIMP language with a neat integration with its core functions).

Such multi-language support lets users leverage their scripting knowledge to create powerful automation and custom tools. It also unlocks an active community of developers who contribute to GIMP’s scripting ecosystem. On the other hand, while Photoshop’s JavaScript is robust, it may not be a feasible solution for those who are not familiar with it.

5 Lightweight and consumes less RAM

When it comes to the GIMP vs. Photoshop debate, the former should be the go-to choice for anyone working with older hardware or limited system resources. GIMP can run smoothly on older devices with less RAM and processing power. Photoshop, with its extensive feature set and reliance on Adobe Creative Cloud, remains more resource-intensive. It requires a robust CPU and ample RAM to run smoothly on your desktop.

To put it in numbers, GIMP requires a minimum of 4GB RAM (recommended is 8GB) and 500MB of disk space. Photoshop recommends 8GB RAM and 20GB of hard disk space to get the job done.

4 Customization

GIMP has nailed the customization. The software allows for extensive flexibility in its interface. You can rearrange docks, toolbars, and menus to match your preferred workflow. You can even create custom workspaces for different tasks (like photo editing vs. graphic design).

While Photoshop also offers interface customization, it isn’t as flexible as its open-source rival. Photoshop’s structure is more fixed. Also, unlike Photoshop, which has limited theming options, GIMP supports multiple themes that can completely change the look and feel of the software with a single click.

3 Free of AI bloat

Close

Lately, Adobe has been focusing on AI features for Photoshop. While some of the AI features are helpful, they may not always be desirable or necessary for all users. In contrast, GIMP focuses on traditional image editing tools where users have precise control over their edits, relying on their skills and creativity rather than AI features. It also helps GIMP keep its lightweight nature with faster performance and lower resource consumption.

2 Runs completely offline

Although you can technically use Photoshop in offline mode, the application will prompt you to verify your subscription every 30 days. If you fail to do so for an extended period, Photoshop will stop working. GIMP doesn’t require an online subscription or activation. You can simply download it and retain access to all its features forever. There are no forced updates or online checks that interrupt your workflow.

Related GIMP vs Photoshop: Do you need to spend money to edit your photos? Adobe Photoshop is the to-go tool for editing photos, but should you save your money and go with GIMP instead?

1 Handling of different-sized layers

New GIMP UI

It’s a subtle but important difference in how GIMP and Photoshop handle layers. In GIMP, layers are not restricted to the canvas size. You can have layers that extend beyond the canvas boundaries or are smaller than the canvas. It is easier to combine images of different sizes and create unique compositions. In Photoshop, you must increase the canvas size itself, which is inconvenient at times.

Unlock your creative potential

It's sufficient to say that GIMP has established its own niche with distinct benefits that attract a variety of users and creatives. From its cross-platform compatibility and lightweight approach, to support various scripting languages, GIMP offers a level of freedom and customization that Photoshop simply can't replicate. With the upcoming version 3.0, the company aims to take the entire experience to the next level. Here are the top reasons why I’m looking forward to GIMP 3.0.