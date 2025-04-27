When I first started using GIMP, it was easy to hold it up to Photoshop's standards and notice how different GIMP was and where it fell short. But after spending more time with GIMP, I also started to notice a few things it actually does better than Photoshop.

GIMP might not have the brand power or the Adobe polish, but it has a growing list of tools and features that go deeper, work smarter, and offer more creativity and control than its commercial counterpart. Here are some things that GIMP brings to the table that Photoshop either doesn't do as well, or simply not at all.