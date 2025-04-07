OPNsense is a powerful firewall forked from pfSense and based on FreeBSD. Although capable, many may find the software daunting when first starting with a custom firewall. OPNsense is pretty much good to go once installed, outside of configuring access to your Internet Service Provider (ISP). I've rounded up some things I always do when setting up OPNsense. Following these steps will get you up and running with a feature-rich LAN without compromising security.

8 Make sure everything is working

Run some system tests

After connecting to your ISP, it's important to check everything is working well. Failing to do so could result in you struggling to connect to servers outside your home. It's also vital to make sure the hardware you've installed OPNsense on is up to the task of handling all your network traffic. Depending on the device you've opted to use for your firewall — and where it's positioned — you could run into some trouble regarding waste heat, generated by the CPU.

Running OPNsense isn't terribly demanding, but the CPU has to handle everything on the network.