Key Takeaways Transitioning from gaming to work PC: Spending more time customizing RGB themes and wallpapers, less time playing games.

CPU monitoring obsession: Constantly checking temps despite not overclocking or playing demanding games often.

Struggle with gaming commitment: Opting for low-involvement browser games instead of committing to titles in Steam library.

Being a PC user since the dawn of the millennium (yeah, I'm old), I always wanted to have a truly high-end gaming PC of my own. My journey from an Intel dual-core to an AMD 8-core gaming PC finally concluded with an RTX 3080 gaming PC in my possession, but once the novelty wore off, I realized I didn't end up spending as much time playing games on it as I imagined I would.

Once I was done with my inner child healing — finishing Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Death Stranding, Marvel's Spider-Man, and more — I ended up doing everything but gaming on my high-end PC. I now spend the bulk of my time caring about every aspect of my gaming PC except actually firing up a new game. But, at least I'm having fun, right? Right?

7 Writing the next hot take

Naturally, I don't have as much time to play games as I did when I was younger. Writing for multiple publications keeps me busy during the weekdays, and I'm too tired to play anything on the weekends. So, my "gaming PC" has mostly become my work PC, and instead of Steam, Epic Games, and MSI Afterburner, I have 3 separate browser windows with multiple tabs each open at any point in time.

Though I love my job, I miss the days when I had tons of time to play games all day.

This inevitably means I'm spending more and more time researching topic ideas instead of looking for something new to play. Though I love my job, I miss the days when I had tons of time to play games all day. But I only had a potato PC that struggled to run NFS Carbon or Hitman: Blood Money.

6 Desperately hunting for the next best wallpaper

Wallpaper Engine has me hooked

Your desktop wallpaper occupies the prime position on your monitor, and it needs to look good. Ever since I joined the hundreds of thousands of people using Wallpaper Engine to beautify their desktops, I've never gone back to static wallpapers. It's just that damn addictive — I can get everything from cozy anime wallpapers, mysterious sci-fi scenes, and ambient landscapes to designs from every single one of my favorite IPs.

It might not be the best use of my time, but it makes my desktop look pretty damn good for the few seconds I see it between articles.

I spend an ungodly amount of time searching and installing new "Approved" wallpapers almost every day. I'm so invested at this point that I can't help but badger my partner until she walks over to my desk and appreciates the latest Attack on Titan wallpaper I have on. It might not be the best use of my time, but it makes my desktop look pretty damn good for the few seconds I see it between articles.

5 Finding new ways to customize my RGB theme

RGBe so captivating, I can't look away

RGB is something not everyone likes — it can come across as tacky when done in excess. But, tasteful RGB elevates the looks of your PC, and can even give your PC an instant makeover. Admittedly, I started off with rainbow puke when I first dabbled into RGB customization, using the default RGBFusion app for my Gigabyte motherboard. But, as I got bored with it and found apps like SignalRGB, I had an endless supply of RGB effects to explore.

So, whether I'm writing, browsing the web, or playing something, my RGB theme is always in sync with my mood.

From gradients, falling or rising colors, and audio visualizers to cyberpunk-themed and Star Wars-inspired effects, SignalRGB has something for everyone. And most of its effects are free to use, with the paid subscription offering game integrations and better audio visualizers, among other effects. I'm currently rocking the "Screen Ambience" effect on my PC, which mirrors my desktop screen. So, whether I'm writing, browsing the web, or playing something, my RGB theme is always in sync with my mood.

The great thing about SignalRGB is that you can customize the effects and save them as presets. You can even customize the virtual layout of your RGB components so that they light up in just the right way and order that you want.

4 Needlessly monitoring CPU temps

It's been years since I overclocked my CPU