Key Takeaways The MacBook's chassis is a fingerprint magnet and cleaning the screen can be challenging, impacting its premium look and shine.

The MacBook's hardware is non-upgradable, limiting its performance capabilities and causing issues with heat and battery life.

The MacBook could offer better integrations with iOS, such as notification sync and access to system apps like Health and Translate, to improve the user experience.

It's no secret that I am enthusiastic about Apple products, openly appreciating their premium quality and seamless interoperability. Despite that, there are still plenty of active annoyances that I face when using some of my fruit-branded devices. My MacBook Air M2, in particular, causes its fair share of irritation, despite it being one of the best Macs. Below are five things I hate about my MacBook.

5 Maintaining its shine is a challenge

The chassis is a fingerprint magnet, and cleaning the screen can be a pain

Let's start with one of the smaller, yet valid, problems I face when using my Mac. I say this as someone whose hands are typically clean and not oily: The MacBook is a fingerprint magnet. If you touch it, then it's going to show. Despite certain finishes showing these marks more obviously, all four color variants aren't very oleophobic. While this doesn't impact the laptop's functionality, it certainly steals its premium look and shine. It looks worn out and overly used, even if it's still in a brand-new state.

Similarly, cleaning the display can be problematic. When I used to use a Lenovo laptop many years ago, I never faced any problems related to maintaining its polish. While the Apple Polishing Cloth manages to restore the MacBook screen's original look, it definitely takes longer to rid it of marks and smudges. I obviously don't touch my MacBook's screen intentionally, but over time, these are inevitable.

4 Its hardware is not upgradable

You're stuck with the same configuration

Another thing I hate about my MacBook is how non-upgradable it is. When I picked the model, I opted for the base variant as my workflow at the time revolved around browsing the web and typing. But then, when I decided to dabble in code and gaming, its shortcomings started surfacing. It would sometimes (moderately) heat up when running basic code in Swift Playgrounds or Xcode, and its battery would drain quickly, as the system itself noticeably slows down. It's just not the fluidity I'd expect from a Mac, and there's no practical way for me to upgrade without buying a whole new machine. Similarly, its battery isn't user-replaceable. So, when it degrades to a certain unbearable limit, you'll need to visit a repair store to get it sorted.

3 It could offer better integrations with iOS

Notification sync is nonexistent

With macOS Sonoma offering support for iPhone widgets on the Mac, you'd think notification mirroring would also be a thing. I mean, mirrored notifications are almost objectively more useful than widgets, and Apple has the resources to develop it. While widget mirroring is a welcome addition to those who need it, I'm confident that more users would prefer having synced notifications instead.

Furthermore, since Apple has been streamlining the apps, features, and UI across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, I hate that some system apps are still unavailable on my Mac. For example, I'd appreciate being able to view and manage my records in the Health app on the large screen. Similarly, I sometimes wish the native Translate app supported macOS.

2 macOS is restrictive in some ways

It's almost as of the OS has been designed for beginners

Fourthly, macOS sometimes feels like an overprotective guardian. While I appreciate it scanning my downloads and ensuring that none of the files are infected, it tends to overdo it. For example, even if it doesn't detect any suspicious code in a certain app you've downloaded from the web, it will still display a scary warning to confirm whether you want to launch said app. If macOS hasn't detected any issues, and the developer has a trusted certificate, then perhaps the OS shouldn't be as ominous about it. We get it, Apple, you want developers and users to strictly use your excellent App Store.

Similarly, at one point, it was possible to easily sideload iPhone apps on Apple Silicon Macs, even if the developers haven't enabled the relevant toggle in the App Store. Soon after, Apple issued an update that blocks these straightforward installations. While it's still possible to run iOS apps on compatible macOS computers, the process is no longer intuitive.

1 Keyboard shortcuts aren't always intuitive

It's easier to execute some common tasks on Windows

Though, perhaps keyboard shortcuts are the thing I hate most about my MacBook. On Windows, hitting Enter after selecting a file would open it. Meanwhile, pushing the Return button macOS acts as a Rename shortcut. It makes absolutely no sense why hitting that button would rename a document instead of opening it.

Similarly, hitting Command + X doesn't Cut a file the way you can on Windows. And hitting the Delete button doesn't move a file to the Trash. You get it. The keyboard shortcuts on Windows generally make more sense to me, and friends of mine have voiced similar concerns after switching to macOS. I've been using Apple's platform for several years now, and some of these shortcuts still feel unnatural to me.

I still infinitely prefer macOS to Windows nonetheless

While there are some things I hate about using my MacBook, the overall experience remains superior to that of Windows. I absolutely do not miss using PCs, but, frankly, macOS sometimes feels suffocating. While I appreciate its energy efficiency, generally solid performance, and minimalistic user interface, it's far from being perfect. And, unfortunately, many of these complaints are conscious decisions made by Apple, and they may never change.