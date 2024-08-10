Building your network-attached storage (NAS) server is like building a custom PC. If using standard PC parts, the process is similar in almost every way. You'll need to consider the processor, RAM, motherboard, storage drives, expansion cards, and operating system. Having built a few custom NAS servers over the years, I'll round up some things I've learned from building DIY NAS systems.

1 It's easy to build an overkill NAS

Create a powerful server with ease

My first server running TrueNAS for the office consisted of an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a capable MicroATX motherboard. This 8-core CPU was way more powerful than what you'd find inside most prebuilt NAS enclosures from Synology and other brands. I only needed to store some files and run an internal website, both are mundane tasks for such a powerful system. Downgrading to a TerraMaster T6-423 was a great choice, since it has a low-power Intel processor, can be kitted out with 32GB of RAM, and has six drive bays for lots of storage.

You likely don't need anything as powerful as a standard desktop PC yet these are the parts you'll be using unless you plan on using classified sites to pick up older server hardware. What's great about NAS is any system can be used, so long as it meets the requirements of one of the available operating systems. This allows for repurposing older hardware, such as a desktop PC instead of throwing it into household waste. We've covered using old PCs as the foundation for a NAS on XDA and there are a few handy guides on what to look for.

Do you require an 8-core processor and 32GB of RAM for a NAS? No, but it does allow you to venture into virtualization, running Docker containers, and more.

2 There's an abundance of choice

Which OS is best for you?

TrueNAS, Open Media Vault (OMV), Unraid, Xynology, Ubuntu, Proxmox, Rockstor, and FreedomBox are just a few available options for a NAS operating system. Some are better suited to storing lots of data and running a few apps than others, but there's an OS available depending on what you plan to use the device for. Open Media Vault and TrueNAS are recommended for general NAS deployments, but you can use desktop-class systems such as Ubuntu or Windows 11.

Having used TrueNAS, OMV, and Unraid in live environments, each has advantages and drawbacks. Like the specifications of your NAS, the best OS will depend on what you plan on using the device for. They have different features that are suited for various applications. Unraid is commercial software that does things (namely RAID) differently from TrueNAS or OMW, both of which are free. Unraid can be considered easier to get up and running, making it a good choice for beginners and a free 30-day trial is available.

3 You'll want to DIY everything

It's a deep rabbit hole

Once you've started creating your own servers, you'll want to have a go at other hardware, such as a router, web server, game server, media server, or some other system. It's a slippery slope that introduces you to a whole new world outside of what's available through spending as little time as possible on your router web admin page. The service provider's standard networking equipment may even begin to look basic and dated, which an aftermarket router, switch, and access point(s) can fix.

If you need ideas of what to create as your first homelabs, we compiled a list of simple Raspberry Pi projects worth attempting. Keep everything simple to begin with. Use your NAS as the centerpiece of the LAN and build from there. Having a home office or a space where all your tech can reside is a good way to keep everything neat and organized, especially when working with numerous ethernet cables.

Building your own NAS also means you need to work out everything that makes it work. Synology and other brands try their best to keep everything simple, whereas an OS such as TrueNAS will give you all the tools you need and then some. You'll need to research RAID (if using one), configure the software to your liking, set up protocols for remote connections, and more.