PC cases are almost always the last priority when picking out the components for your next build. While it’s true that you should allocate most of your budget to graphics cards and processors, the cabinets that house these vital, pixel-pushing parts need plenty of careful consideration. And not just for the aesthetics either; the choice of your case heavily impacts the airflow and dust filtering provisions available to your rig. So, here are six things I pay close attention to when picking out a case.

6 Support for cable management

‘Cause nobody likes a messy-looking PC

Although PC building is surprisingly easy, routing all your cables without making your system look like a spider’s paradise requires a high level of expertise. Sure, fully modular PSUs can help in reducing cable clutter, but a good case can make the cable management process a lot smoother.

For instance, rubber grommets and cable channels can make it easy to route the larger wires from the PSU. Cases like the Asus ProArt PA602, which include built-in cable sleeves and covers, can help hide most of the cables. Likewise, cabinets with empty spaces near the PSU shroud provide another means to neatly tuck your cables.

5 Front panel port selection

Alongside longer USB 3.0 cables

Ask any audiophile about motherboard versus front panel audio ports, and they’d claim the former is almost always the better option. But when it comes to USB ports, there’s no denying that the slight performance difference on front-panel connections is a small price to pay for the added convenience.

I’ve also noticed that many cabinet manufacturers tend to make the USB 3 front cable rather short. Pair that with how most motherboards have the USB 3 header right at the bottom, and it’s highly likely that the cable may be just a millimeter short for you to plug it into the mobo.

4 Compatibility with other components

Gotta make sure the case fits everything else