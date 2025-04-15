Turning a Raspberry Pi into a budget-friendly NAS is one of the most popular projects for the SBC family, and for good reason. The Arm processor powering the Raspberry Pi consumes a fraction of the energy guzzled by power-hungry server CPUs, and you can outfit it with everything from fast NVMe SSD drives to hardcore HDDs with the right HAT. That said, the makeshift NAS has one too many drawbacks if you're planning to use it as a primary storage server – especially when there are better, cheaper options on the market.

5 Limited support for NAS-centric distros

OpenMediaVault is all you’ve got