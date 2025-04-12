Look, I'm not trying to evangelize Elden Ring here. I think it's an amazing game, but I want to make it clear that this list is not a tirade against all other open-world games and a demand that they all be more exactly like Elden Ring.

I like variety as much as the next guy, and I want games that don't just feel like copies of one another. That being said, some fundamental parts of exploration in Elden Ring make it so special that I think other open-world games and game makers could learn a thing or two from it.

Related 7 games that deserve a sequel but never got one Some games don't get sequels despite being beloved, here's seven games we believe deserve a sequel, even if it seems unlikely to happen.

3 The game world should draw my eye, not map icons

Show, don't tell.