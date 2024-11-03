PC hardware in 2024 experienced underwhelming launches, unwanted delays, and faulty products. Next-gen graphics cards from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel have been delayed until next year, and the CPUs that we did get this year were lukewarm, at best. Tall marketing claims fell flat in the face of third-party benchmarks, and pricing remained a thorn in the side of gamers eyeing new GPUs.

It's only reasonable, then, for me to put together my PC hardware wishlist for 2025 — the things I want to see from manufacturers and the industry in general. This covers CPUs, graphics cards, SSDs, and motherboards, as we head into a year when DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 might fully replace previous-gen standards, hopefully ushering in a new (and possibly more affordable) era of desktop computing.

5 Cheaper Gen5 SSDs

PCIe 5.0 (or Gen5) SSDs have been on the market for quite a while now. For all that time, we've been whining about how they do virtually nothing for gamers. Well, 2025 seems like the right time for technologies like DirectStorage to finally become mainstream in games, making Gen5 SSDs more attractive not just for productivity workloads but also for PC gaming.

For Gen5 SSDs to become more palatable to new builders and those looking for upgrades, we need to see prices come down fast.

As it stands right now, you have to shell out almost 100% more on a Gen5 SSD over a Gen4 model for the same capacity. For Gen5 SSDs to become more palatable to new builders and those looking for upgrades, we need to see prices come down fast. We keep seeing faster and faster Gen5 SSDs hit the market, breaking previous records in terms of sequential read/write speeds, but it's about time we started some record-breaking prices too — in the downward direction.

4 More affordable motherboards

I'm sick of spending $200 on a motherboard