Single-Board Computers have been around for decades, but it was the release of the first Raspberry Pi in 2012 that brought these miniature devices to the forefront of the computing industry. Since then, we’ve seen major advancements in the software and hardware aspects of SBCs, with certain newer boards bearing enough firepower to not only run most desktop tasks but even run modern games at decent frame rates.

That said, there are still a couple of areas where the SBC industry is still lacking. So, here’s a list of all the aspects where I want SBC manufacturers to focus on going forward.

5 Native support for Windows on ARM-powered boards

Is a Windows 11 version for ARM SBCs too much to ask?

Although we’ve seen the emergence of x86 and RISC-V systems, the SBC ecosystem is still largely dominated by ARM boards. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as ARM devices tend to generate less heat and are more power-efficient than their rivals. However, software compatibility can be a pain on non-x86 boards, and Microsoft’s flagship OS lineup is notorious for its lack of support for most SBCs.

You might argue that it’s technically possible to install Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi 5, but the performance issues alongside the various bugs make it quite a miserable experience. Given how Microsoft released official Windows 11 variants designed specifically for ARM devices a couple of days ago, I’m hopeful we’ll see the OS on modern SBCs in the future.

4 More USB Type-C ports

And preferably fewer micro-HDMI connections

Most SBC manufacturers have moved away from the outdated micro-USB port, and instead rely on USB Type-C connections for power delivery. Unfortunately, the rest of the IO slots still include the old-school USB Type-A interface. Given the extremely high transfer speeds of USB4, even a single Type-C port would be sufficient when used with a docking station.

Not to mention, adding an extra, non-power delivery Type-C port could also help out with the display output. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that a USB Type-C display connection would be a thousand times better than the fragile micro-HDMI ports of most SBCs.

3 Full-sized M.2 slots

For some wacky OCuLink hijinks

With modern SBCs armed (pun intended) with decent CPUs and enough memory, micro SD cards are no longer enough for hardware-intensive projects. Typically used to pair SSDs with a device, M.2 slots are perfect when you require blazing-fast speeds of PCIe solid-state drives to bring your hardcore DIY ideas to life.

That’s before you include the insane M.2-to-OCuLink adapters that have started popping up these days. If you’re out of the loop, the OCuLink interface provides an affordable means to connect external GPUs to your devices, and you can easily use it to convert your adorable SBC into a makeshift gaming machine.

2 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet

1GbE just doesn't cut it these days

A 1 Gigabit Ethernet port was a luxury a couple of years ago, but it’s the bare minimum these days. With an M.2 drive – or even the right number of external drives – it’s easy to choke a 1GbE connection. If you plan to use your SBC for NAS or home lab tasks, the outdated Ethernet standard can serve as a major bottleneck. As such, I really hope the SBC industry pivots to 2.5 Gigabit connectivity.

1 More x86 boards

That don’t cost an arm and a leg

Close

When I reviewed the Radxa X4, I was floored by the SBC’s performance. Powered by an Intel N100 processor, it could not only run every OS under the sun, but also delivered a snappy experience in everyday tasks, including light 2D gaming! Sure, it generates plenty of heat – to the point where it needs a bulky heatsink to even boot into Windows 11. But the extra horsepower is absolutely worth it when you want to work on demanding projects that are impossible to build on an ARM system.

While there have been other x86 systems in the SBC landscape, I wouldn’t call them affordable by any means. I’d love it if manufacturers would start producing budget-friendly x86 SBCs, as they can provide an easy entry point to the world of SBCs for beginners, whilst possessing enough firepower for expert DIY enthusiasts.

What features do you want to see in the SBC ecosystem?