Setting up a home office is an exciting endeavor, filled with the promise of productivity and personalized comfort. But like many, I have learned that not all office supplies and gadgets live up to their hype. Through trial and error (and a fair amount of wasted money), I have discovered a collection of items that simply didn’t deliver. Allow me to share my experience to help you avoid the same pitfalls.

From an ultrawide monitor that overwhelmed my workspace to delicate plants demanding constant attention and a cheap ergonomic chair that did more harm than good, these items simply didn’t cut it. Here is why these home office additions are now firmly on my ‘never again’ list.

7 A curved monitor

I’m going back to the flat one

Initially, the idea of an ultrawide curved monitor was incredibly appealing. I thought it would be perfect for multitasking and viewing experience. However, I got a reality check sooner than later. They cost more than flat monitors, and I don't think it's worth the extra expense.

One of the biggest frustrations was the lack of native support for the 21:9 aspect ratio in many movies and games. This resulted in black bars on the sides of the screen. Although curved monitors are supposed to increase immersion, they often have worse viewing angles than flat monitors. If you move slightly off-center, the image can become distorted or washed out. Also, an ultrawide monitor is a poor choice if you are considering a multi-monitor setup in the future.

6 Green plants

Requires too much maintenance

The idea of bringing a touch of nature into my home office was appealing. But my experience with green plants quickly turned from refreshing to frustrating. The reality is that many indoor plants require a level of care that’s simply not possible with our busy work-from-home lifestyle. Besides, if you are out for more than a couple of days due to work or personal purposes, many of these plants will not survive without dedicated attention.

5 Small cabinets

I miscalculated my paperwork

Source: Meyui/MakerWorld

When I initially set up my home office, I opted for a small, efficient cabinet. I thought it would be more than sufficient to handle my paperwork. However, I heavily underestimated the sheer volume of documents that my home office needs, even in a digital age. Within a few months, I was out of space to store my papers. I realized that a larger cabinet with ample storage capacity would have been a much wiser investment.

4 Cheap ergonomic chairs

Will kill your back in no time

You shouldn’t compromise on ergonomics while building a home office from scratch. I fell for a sketchy deal, thinking I could save money while still prioritizing my comfort and posture. However, it was a costly mistake in the long run. Many cheap ergonomic chairs make bold claims about lumbar support, adjustable features, and overall comfort. But in reality, these features are often poorly executed.

I am not suggesting that all affordable chairs are of poor quality. Just be careful, read user reviews (genuine ones) thoroughly before hitting the buy button. In the end, my experience with a cheap ergonomic chair taught me a valuable lesson: you get what you pay for.

3 Monitor light bar

A built-in Night Shift should be good enough

Monitor light bar is another item I won’t buy for my home office again. The primary purpose of a monitor light bar is to reduce eye strain by providing ambient lighting. However, Windows and Mac already offer built-in features like 'Night Light’. Enabling it during night hours serves the purpose quite well. It's a simple, software-based solution that doesn't require any additional hardware or clutter. I suggest skipping it, saving money, and investing in other essential home office items.

2 A dedicated microphone

Get a webcam with a microphone instead

Initially, I thought a dedicated microphone was a crucial part of a professional home office setup. After a few weeks, I realized it was largely unnecessary for my needs.

Unless you are a professional podcaster or frequently engage in dozens of meetings each week, adding a standalone microphone to your setup may not be necessary. In many instances, the built-in microphone of a high-quality webcam should be adequate. In my case, the dedicated microphone ended up being more of a novelty than a necessity.

1 LED strip lights

Looks good on social media only