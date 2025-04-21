I recently took up 3D printing as a hobby, since designing and creating items to use around the house seemed like an extremely cool idea to me. As a result, I've made accessories for my home office, upcycled broken furniture by printing replacement parts, and even printed last-minute gifts for friends when I've forgotten important occasions. Essentially, getting a 3D printer has made my life easier in a lot of ways. However, I faced several challenges when I initially got the printer home. Right from assembling the rails to leveling the bed, the experience was anything but rosy. Let's just say I expected things to be a lot smoother.

Apart from these teething issues, there are several other factors that I wish I had known before dipping my toes into the world of 3D printing. Not only would it have allowed me to ease into the process of creating my first 3D print, but it would also have helped me pick the right 3D printer for my usage and requirements. Well, I used this experience to put together a list of things I wish I had known before getting my first 3D printer. If you're saving up for your first 3D printer, you can also use this as a guide for the parameters to consider when picking a printer.

5 Which type of printer to buy

FDM or SLA?

3D printers are broadly classified into two types - Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and Stereolithography (SLA). FDM printers are more popular as they are more affordable and generally well-suited for beginners. This is because they employ filaments that melt to form objects based on the shape of the model. If you're trying to introduce 3D printing to your kids, this is the way to go. SLA printers, on the other hand, are more sophisticated and offer better details when printing objects like figurines, replicas of popular structures, etc. However, they use resins instead of filaments.

As a result, they are more difficult to handle and operate, and can often get messy if you have no prior experience working with resins. I would recommend opting for an FDM printer for your first printer and then upgrading to an SLA one later on. Initially, I decided to buy an SLA printer after reading that the prints are more detailed. But I'm glad I went with an FDA printer since it's much easier to use.

4 Ensure compatibility with all materials

Print with ABS and TPU as well

FDA printers use filaments of various materials. There's PLA, PETG, ABS, TPU, etc. PLA is the most popular one since it is universally used for most types of prints, and it's also the most affordable one. However, PLA is heat-resistant only to a certain extent, and it's also rather brittle. So, you may want to use materials like ABS for a stronger build. Moreover, if you're printing items to store food or groceries, you will have to use food-safe ABS.

So, you need to make sure the printer you're getting can support printing in all the different materials. There are several factors that determine this. Every material has a certain temperature at which it melts, so the hotend needs to support those temperatures. Additionally, some materials release harmful fumes, so an enclosure is important. If you want to print softer objects, you can use TPU -- but your printer needs to support it. Owing to this, I would recommend opting for a mid-range printer with an enclosure. This way, you can start with PLA or PETG and then move on to more complex filaments since your printer will be future-proof for a while.