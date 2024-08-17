Key Takeaways Installing the RAM and cooler properly needs more pressure than what feels right.

The case fans need to be installed in the right direction.

You don't need all the PSU cables.

You need another PC to prepare a Windows installation disk.

PC building may not be rocket science, but it isn't a walk in the park either, especially for a first-timer. Around two decades ago, I was on the cusp of building my first-ever gaming PC. So, I was naturally a bit nervous, worried I might end up messing it up. The level of PC building information available on the internet wasn't as widespread in those days, so I was mostly on my own.

While I managed to scrape through it without causing any irreversible damage, I realized (years later) that there are an awful lot of things no one tells you about. Even if you consume multiple YouTube videos and guides, you might still end up forgetting one or more seemingly obvious things if you're a newbie. I decided to dive into 10 such obvious things that I wish I had known before building my first PC.

10 Apply pressure when installing the RAM and cooler

RAM sticks are notorious for this

I can't count how many times I've encountered a PC that wasn't booting, and the reason was that one or more sticks of RAM weren't installed all the way. Contrary to the light touch of installing the CPU or GPU, it takes considerable pressure to properly install the RAM. If you don't push it all the way in, the gold contacts at the bottom of the sticks won't completely connect with the slot (yes, even after you hear that click), and you'll think the RAM is faulty or something else is seriously wrong, when all it needs is an extra snug push.

To allow the heatsink to adequately spread the thermal paste on the CPU and form a seamless conductive layer, you need to apply some force.

Similarly, installing the CPU cooler also needs more pressure than you'd think. And to help the heatsink to adequately spread the thermal paste on the CPU and form a seamless conductive layer, you'll also need to apply some force, at least more than what might appear necessary. Not doing this can cause high CPU temperatures, and even thermal throttling and shutdowns.

9 The fans should be facing in the right direction

There's a reason people use the "ugly" side

Another thing that is now second nature wasn't quite obvious back then. It turns out that you can't just install your case fans any way you like — based on your aesthetic preference or what appears correct. Based on the fan blades, the direction that air will flow through will change based on how you install the fan. If you install it the wrong way, you'll turn an intake fan into an exhaust fan and vice versa.

Most fans suck in air from the good-looking side and throw it out the ugly side. That's an easy (but not foolproof) way to remember the directions, unless you have one of the newer models that comes with reversible fan blades, so you can always face the good-looking side, no matter the airflow configuration of your PC.

8 You don't need all the PSU cables

