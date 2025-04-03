For the longest time, I was a proud owner of an AMD GPU. It was an ancient card from the 2010s, but served me well for around 5 years before I stopped using the PC it called home. Years later, I decided to switch the GPU to one of the newer RTX 40 series cards from Nvidia, wanting to breathe new life into the old machine. What I didn't research enough on were the differences I would find between AMD and Nvidia GPUs.

The newer Nvidia GPUs use a different power connector compared to the standard 8-pin PCIe connectors I was used to. Plus, the Nvidia app pushed way more driver updates than I was used to on my old AMD card. Even basics like the different drivers caused me some headaches before I figured out what to do about them. Suffice it to say that if you're switching GPUs from one camp to another, be prepared for some moving pains.

5 A clean driver uninstallation is recommended

A clean break

It was clear that I'd need different drivers for the Nvidia GPU, but I didn't know everyone recommended uninstalling the previous ones completely. A simple uninstallation in the Windows settings was apparently not enough, since the process tends to leave behind traces of the old files, which can sometimes interfere with the new driver installation. I only found out about this a while later while browsing Reddit for less-than-expected performance on the new Nvidia card.

So, I downloaded Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU), performed a clean uninstallation of both the AMD and Nvidia drivers, and reinstalled the Nvidia drivers for the new card. I didn't exactly see any big performance jumps in games, but all further driver updates in the Nvidia app went through successfully without a hitch. Whether you're moving from Team Red to Team Green or vice versa, a clean driver uninstall using DDU is a quick and useful step in the migration process.

4 Nvidia has a different software approach

The Nvidia app lags behind in some departments