My existing PC is almost 3 years old now. It's not remotely outdated — Ryzen 7 5700X and RTX 3080 have long lives — but I'm still daydreaming about what I'd do if I were building a new PC today. The PC hardware market is quite different from what it used to be 3 to 5 years ago, and yet, in some respects, it's pretty much the same. That said, I believe my approach toward a new build will be quite different in 2025.

For instance, I wouldn't go with one of the latest-gen CPUs this time, considering the disappointing showing by the Ryzen 9000 as well as Core Ultra series CPUs. On the GPU front, I would finally switch from Nvidia to AMD, thanks to the new RX 90 series GPUs. And, if the price premium isn't too much, I would be willing to buy a Gen5 SSD and an X870 motherboard over a Gen4 drive and B650 motherboard, respectively.

5 Consider a Gen5 SSD if the price is right

I'm warming up to the idea

Gen5 SSDs are still not worth it for gaming, but we're getting there. DirectStorage hasn't become as popular as some might have hoped, but once developers are confident about the rising adoption of PCIe 5.0 drives, the pace of progress is sure to accelerate. Future-proofing is well and good, but even if you disregard that, Gen5 NVMe SSDs have come down in price considerably compared to a few years ago.

The Gen5 drives worth buying (not the 10,000MB/s models) still cost roughly double that of Gen4 SSDs (for both 1TB and 2TB models), but on a $2,000 build, a premium of around $100-$125 isn't too much. The benefits of a blazing-fast Gen5 drive while copying large files or multitasking between productivity programs are impressive, and if I were shopping for an SSD today, I would surely pay extra for one of the 14,000MB/s drives.

4 Buy an X870 motherboard instead of B650

They might cost the same