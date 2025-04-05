Acceptance is the first step toward transformation, and Intel finally seems to be on the right track. With new CEO Lip-Bu Tan admitting that "There are areas where we have fallen short of expectations" and "You deserve better," maybe Intel's on the road to a long-awaited resurgence. Team Blue has been struggling not only with the lowest stock price in over a decade, but also an all-time low in consumer confidence.

AMD has been beating Intel decisively, whether you look at raw performance, thermal efficiency, gaming leadership, or platform stability. Customers barely have a reason to buy Intel, and the company's latest Arrow Lake lineup ended up being one step forward, two steps back. More competition in the PC hardware space is good for everyone, so Intel needs to buck up, and deliver strong results in seven key areas to take the fight to Team Red.

Related Intel will be stronger than ever in 2025 - here's why Despite its somewhat disastrous 2024, there's reason to believe Intel will be back with a vengeance next year

7 A drastic improvement in thermal efficiency

Arrow Lake was a step in the right direction