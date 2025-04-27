PC components seem to be in some sort of space race to achieve specs of mind-blowing proportions. Storage has been no exception to this trend, as PCIe 5.0 has given way to Gen 5 SSDs with breakneck read/write speeds. The usefulness and relevance of these are an ongoing debate, and while I can certainly see how they are still overkill for most users, I'm also a nerd who loves having the latest and greatest, and I know I'm not the only one.

I've spent the last month with Crucial's latest Gen 5 SSD, the P510. I got my first look at this drive during CES 2025, and Crucial was billing this as the closest the space has come so far to a real consumer-friendly Gen 5 SSD, both in terms of pricing and practicality. After having spent some real time with the P510, here are a few things I've learned first-hand about today's Gen 5 SSDs.

Related 5 SSD specs I look for that actually matter If you're not checking the spec table for these 5 things before purchasing an SSD, you're doing it wrong.

3 Thermals have come a long way

I never experienced a single heat-related issue