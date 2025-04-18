As someone who studied computer science and graduated a few years ago, I'd like to think that I have a decent grasp on all things computing. I can generally have a go at most things, and even though networking was a topic that I spent a lot of time with and enjoyed, some of the finer details can be difficult to master. That's why, when building out my smart home, I've focused on doing it right the first time around.

Through a lot of reading, research, and some trial and error, I've learned a lot about networking over the past few months. While I had deployed basic systems such as Home Assistant more than a year ago, it's only relatively recently that I've decided to go all in. Here are some of the most important things I've learned.

5 Whenever you have a problem, someone else has probably had it too

Or at least, one that's very similar