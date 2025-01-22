The last two weeks have been all about Nvidia's RTX 50 series launch — the company's performance claims, the actual rasterized gen-on-gen gains, and the "fake vs. real frames" debate. It's also been about the notable absence of AMD's RDNA 4 graphics cards from its CES keynote. The company's RX 9000 GPUs were a no-show at CES, which AMD tried to justify. Many people believe the company might not be confident in its offerings.

Only time will tell whether or not that's true — we should have a definitive answer when the cards are available in March — but it's clear that AMD needs to deliver on five key areas to realistically compete with Nvidia. Team Green still enjoys a dominant share of the desktop GPU market, and AMD needs to strike the right balance between price, performance, and features if it wants to put a dent in that.

5 Competing with the right cards

RTX 5070 should be the target

Close

It's probably common knowledge by now that AMD won't be playing king of the hill with Nvidia this time around. We won't be seeing an RTX 5090 or even RTX 5080 competitor from AMD. The company has confirmed that it's planning to target volume-driven segments, something its RX 7800 XT was quite popular in. Naturally, this would pit Team Red's RX 9000 flagship against the likes of the RTX 5070 and maybe the RTX 5070 Ti.

Nvidia might be standing alone in the high-end segment, but most gamers still go for the company's mid-range cards every generation. The $549 RTX 5070 might not end up being the most popular 50 series GPU — the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti are still awaited — but undercutting it while offering equal or better performance will clearly position AMD as an enticing alternative at the $500 price point.

Nvidia is known to heavily nerf its lower-tier SKUs compared to the high-end variants, so if AMD manages to decisively outperform cards like the RTX 5060 at a lower asking price, it could see itself selling big numbers even in the lower-priced segments. The budget segment is more price-conscious than ever, and if AMD delivers compelling overall products at fantastic prices, it's hard to see the company not taking some market share in this segment.

4 Heavily improved ray tracing performance

Needless to say...