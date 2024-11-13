The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is here, and it's the best gaming CPU you can get right now. It comes with 105MB of 3D V-Cache, the star of the show for gamers and one of the biggest reasons why it manages to claim the top spot. However, there are a ton of reasons why it's the best CPU for gamers right now, and it's not just cache that manages to make it so.

3 3D V-Cache is still one of the best reasons

But it's not the only one

As we've already mentioned, one of the standout features of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is its 3D V-Cache technology, a feature that AMD first introduced with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The 3D V-Cache design stacks additional cache on top of the CPU, increasing the available L3 cache to 96MB in this particular CPU and 1MB of L1 cache per core. This helps in one key area: gaming. In gaming, larger cache means the CPU can store more game data closer to the cores, allowing it to access frequently used data quickly without relying heavily on slower RAM. This results in faster load times, reduced stutter, and an overall smoother gaming experience.

What makes 3D V-Cache particularly special is that it allows the Ryzen 7 9800X3D to deliver strong gaming performance without cranking up the clock speeds, which can lead to higher power consumption and temperatures. Instead, the larger cache compensates, providing a performance boost in CPU-intensive games. This includes competitive titles like Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, and Rocket League. To really illustrate the difference, the 104MB of cache in the 9800X3D far outclasses the 36MB in Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K.

2 Incredible efficiency

AMD and TSMC manage to get power draw to a minimum

Power efficiency has become an increasingly important factor in CPU design, and the Ryzen 7 9800X3D excels in this area. Thanks to its architectural improvements and efficiency-focused design, it boasts a TDP of 120W and maxes out at 150W, and that's thanks to a combination of AMD's architecture and the 4nm TSMC N4P fabrication process. Lower power consumption translates to lower temperatures, which can extend the life of your components and help maintain stable performance over time, while also keeping it easier to cool.

For those looking to build a compact gaming rig (such as for LAN tournaments or frequent travel) or even just a system with a focus on energy savings, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will give you high-end gaming performance without the worry of any kind of extreme heat. Many gaming enthusiasts may not prioritize power efficiency as a main factor when purchasing a PC, but it's a big deal for those who are looking for something power-efficient.

1 AM5 motherboards are here to stay for a long time

If AM4 is anything to go off of, anyway

You might wonder how long AM5 is set to stick around, and the answer is that it's expected to stick around until at least 2027. This means that users can invest in the 9800X3D without worrying about the need for a costly motherboard replacement in the near future. It's absolutely great news for those who want to future-proof their setup, especially given that AM5 offers support for newer technologies like DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0.

On top of that, it's easier for gamers who may already be on an older AM5 board. There are no big motherboard changes, there's no need for new hardware, and the most you might need to do is a BIOS update. Everything else will just work, and having a reliable, long-term socket platform is a huge advantage for PC gamers.