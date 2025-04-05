Mini PCs aren't a necessity or an option with nearly as much choice as a mid-tower assemble-it-yourself machine when you're out shopping for a computer upgrade. I have one each of a laptop, mini PC, and mid-tower that I use in rotation, and doing so offered a fresh perspective into why you shouldn't dismissively ignore the handful of adorable and tiny computers you can just plug in to fire up. Besides the general readiness to hit the ground running, there are several (albeit niche) use cases where I've found the smaller form factor to excel.

I can already picture some of you reaching for the comments section, but I must state upfront that I'm aware of the obvious compromises a buyer makes on the route to mini PC ownership. For starters, thermal management on a larger chassis is easier, especially for intensive usage like gaming, CGI, renders, etc. Additionally, most mini PCs may not even be up to spec for such tasks. That said, they have advantages.

An advantageous limitation