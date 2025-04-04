Video games have changed a lot since we first started playing them decades ago. The medium has grown, evolved, and in many ways, improved, since its humble beginnings.

But it's also taken a few steps back in certain ways. Yes, modern games are, in so many ways, better than retro/old games. Which only makes it all the more mind-boggling that there's a number of ways in which modern gaming went backwards on things that older games already had down pat.

3 Efficient and impactful design

Limitations can be helpful.