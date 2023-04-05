I review tons of great laptops and Chromebooks for a living, but my favorite will always be the Framework Laptop. I'm a tinkerer, and I love customizing my devices and repairing them on my own when something goes wrong. That's the audience and the community the company has catered to since the launch of the Framework Laptop.

Listening to that community, Framework recently launched a new Framework Laptop 13 model with AMD CPUs and AMD mainboards, which had been long requested by the community. The company even added icing to the cake by teasing the Framework Laptop 16. But there's still more the company can do for the system. From a convertible form factor to things like a mechanical keyboard, there are five things in particular that I am looking out for in the next Framework Laptop.

1. A convertible model

I love laptops but I love convertibles, or 2-in-1s, even more. They're more versatile than traditional laptops since there's a touchscreen and a display you can put in different configurations. You can ink on the screen with a pen, flip the screen over to watch movies, and even fold the screen all the way back and use it as a tablet.

With that in mind, I would like to see Framework make a convertible device. Traditionally, Windows convertibles aren't the most repairable devices, with RAM, storage, and even the motherboard soldered down. It'd be great to see Framework shake up the industry and release a modular 2-in-1 that's fully repairable, just like a laptop.

This would be a win for the audience who prefers convertibles to laptops. You'd be so much more confident in buying a convertible and using it if you know that if it breaks, you can fix it on your own.

2. A mechanical keyboard

Currently, the Framework Laptop only has relatively bland, boring keyboards. I loved the keyboard on the Framework Chromebook when I reviewed it, as the keys are super responsive, but I still think Framework can do a lot more behind the scenes, like including a mechanical keyboard deck option. A lot of people prefer mechanical keyboards, so it would be a win for many in Framework's audience.

After all, the keyboard deck just sits on top of the chassis, and it isn't integrated or soldered down. You can just lift it up and then place it back down to attach it magnetically. It doesn't seem to take much effort to integrate this feature. Just ask Razer, which accomplished this feat and had the world’s first optical laptop keyboard on the Razer Blade 15​​​​​​.

3. Improved display, including touchscreen options

Like with 2-in-1s, Framework is lacking variety in its displays. For example, a lot of laptops these days have touchscreens. You might not end up using it, but it can come in handy if you want to sign documents with your finger or even drag things around on the screen if you're playing a game. Again, it would give audiences more options for configuring their laptop.

I've already pointed out that the lack of this feature was a big pain point with the Framework Chromebook, and I hope that a future version of the Framework Laptop includes one. Of course, it might not be the easiest thing to do, as this could result in screens getting damaged over time. It's also not a feature people need. Heck, not even the best MacBooks have a touchscreen, and those still sell extremely well.

Oh, and while I'm at it, why not boost the framerate on that display, too? It's becoming more common to see 90 or 120Hz displays on laptops, and this would be a great feature on a Framework device. A 120Hz refresh rate screen would make the display more appealing to content creators who use high refresh rate displays, and maybe even gamers.

4. More expansion card types and options

One of the Framework Laptop's coolest features are the expansion cards that allow you to add your own ports. Right now, there's a huge selection of these cards on the Framework Marketplace, but there's even more Framework can add.

For example, it would be great to see a VGA expansion card for connecting a laptop to a projector, or even an SD card expansion card for photographers like myself (there's only a Micro-USB one right now). Even a simple thing like a Kensington lock expansion card will be useful for enterprise scenarios where the Framework Laptop has to be locked down to a desk.

And what about an expansion card with a magnetic charger like Microsoft's Surface Connect? Maybe even an LTE expansion card, too? Since the cards attach via USB-C, the possibilities seem endless.

5. A second SSD slot

Last up is the option for a secondary solid-state drive (SSD). A lot of folks with Framework Laptops also use multiple operating systems. Currently, booting between Windows and another operating system requires partitioning a primary SSD and dealing with driver and other issues. If Framework added a secondary SSD, this would become so much easier to do.

Yes, there is the storage expansion slot for this, but the performance of those storage expansion cards isn't the same over USB as it would be over PCIe. A dedicated SSD is better.

There's a lot of hope

While we don't know much about it the Framework Laptop 16 just yet, it looks like it could address a lot of the aforementioned issues. With a bigger chassis and a heftier weight, I'm sure that a mechanical keyboard, a touchscreen, more expansion cards, and a secondary SSD could be considered for a bigger (and better) version. There's no reason that these can't be ported to the little sibling, though, especially when you consider that Framework has such a large community and is always listening to feedback. I have my hopes up, but for now, I'll keep dreaming about what'll make my perfect laptop even better.