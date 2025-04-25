Despite some reasonable downsides, OLED monitors are fantastic. The image quality is unrivaled, and the response times make for a perfect companion in games. The major issues with OLED monitors have been well-documented, from text clarity issues on early QD-OLED panels to low peak brightness on the first wave of WOLED displays. But there are some quirks to actually owning an OLED monitor that aren't immediately apparent.

I've been using OLED displays for the better part of a decade, picking up as an early adopter of both OLED TVs and gaming monitors. Here are a few unique aspects of owning an OLED display that no one tells you.

4 It will constantly harass you

That's a good thing, ultimately, but it's still annoying