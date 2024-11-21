With the rise in WFH and other flexible working arrangements, more office workers are getting company-issued laptops than ever before. That laptop will likely come from a business-focused range or possibly a MacBook, but they all come with one thing in common–an expectation of them being used for work purposes. That's going to be the same if you're a programmer or an admin worker, so whatever your workplace issues as a computer, there are some ground rules you should follow to keep everyone safe. It's not just your data, but you could be opening yourself or the company up to liability if these points aren't followed, so it's best to keep them in mind at all times.

8 Store personal files

You are opening everyone up to liability issues and loss of your data

Close

If you've got a work laptop, the chances are high that you've been tempted to use it as a dual-use machine with mixed personal and work files. After all, it's just easier to do everything from one machine, right? But that's not a good idea, and it has to do with your personal security. The problem with work devices is that they're the property of the company, and often come with monitoring software, remote admin rights, or any number of things that you don't want anywhere near your personal information.

Even if those don't apply to the laptop work issued to you, if you're terminated for any reason, the first thing they'll want back is that laptop. If they have remote admin rights, they'll lock you out immediately. If they get the laptop back, your files will be wiped. Even worse, if the company is sued for any reason, your personal files are fair game to the investigators. The other thing is that many companies have data wiping policies if they detect an intrusion, like malware or ransomware, to avoid infecting the rest of the network. If that happens, any information on your laptop will be wiped, often without warning, and you'll be left without your private documents.

This applies even if you think accessing your online storage through a browser is safe, as that will still be cached locally and could cause issues. Keep your work and personal files on separate devices and everyone will be happier.

7 Sign in to online banking

Assume everything you do is monitored and recorded

Since it's your work laptop, you should get used to not assuming you have any shred of privacy on it. Any web traffic could be monitored, and probably is, even if all they're looking for is malware and other threats. You wouldn't type your ATM PIN in while someone is looking over your shoulder, so why would you feel comfortable signing in to your online banking portal from a work laptop? Don't do it. Install your bank's app on your personal smartphone if you want to check on banking related things, because then it's private and secured with biometrics.

6 Save passwords in the browser

The best password is one nobody but you knows

The password manager in your browser is more advanced than it used to be, with the ability to sync your login details with anywhere your account is logged in. That's why it's important not to sign in to your Edge, Chrome, Brave, or Firefox account on the browser you use for work. If your workplace has a password manager for essential work services, then by all means, install it either as an app or a browser extension, but don't let your browser save any of the secrets that get entered into login fields. This is good security practice, and secures both your workplace and your personal accounts at the same time.

Related Can your password manager provider see your passwords? Cloud password managers can seem like a bad idea, but some clever cryptography can help keep your data safe

5 Open websites not related to work

Anything that isn't work probably isn't suitable for work

Maybe this shouldn't need to be said, but a distressingly large number of people use work computers to research, access, or even create things that aren't suitable for work environments. Unless your specific work function is related to these activities, there is no excuse for navigating to them in a web browser on company property. Plus, many workplaces have monitoring systems in place on employee laptops, with executives who have access to the logs and often get bored and think they are doing a good thing by micromanaging and seeing what your search history contains.

But it's not just objectionable content that you should avoid. Personal web searches should be kept on your personal devices, where they belong. Otherwise, you run the risk of embarrassing searches coming to the knowledge of your employer, whether that's related to medical issues or things like browsing job boards for potential career changes. A good benchmark for this is thinking, "would I be embarrassed if this came up at the next all-hands meeting?" That goes for company messaging apps as well, where gossiping could get you and the people you're talking to in trouble if the company sees it in stored logfiles.

Related How to block websites on Google Chrome (and other browsers) Need to stop your yourself (or others) from going to certain websites? Here's how to block websites in Chrome and other Chromium browsers.

4 Allow friends or family to use it

You could get blamed for things you didn't do which is never fun