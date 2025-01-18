Building a PC is often considered to be an "adult LEGO" activity, but it can sometimes be a tad intimidating, especially for a first-time builder. Even if you manage to get a great PC parts list from a friend, subreddit, or YouTuber, you still need to assemble everything without making mistakes that could cost hundreds of dollars or more to fix.

Suppose you manage to put everything together perfectly, and avoid the dreaded "no boot on the first try" curse. You could still encounter issues that seem huge, or get obsessed with things that don't add much to the experience of enjoying your PC. I'm here to share 6 such issues and obsessions that you need not worry too much about, especially not on your first build.

6 Perfect cable management

It'll probably suck on your first try

Close

Cable management and the art of having a pretty backside for your PC will have benefits, no doubt. It indicates finesse and attention to detail on the part of the builder, keeps things organized for troubleshooting, and just looks better than simply stuffing an entire cable jungle between the case and the back of the motherboard. However, people seem to take cable management way too seriously, despite there being countless other aspects of the build you could be worrying about.

Even if you do a shoddy job of managing the cable jungle on your first few builds, no one is going to blame you (except some purists on Reddit). Whether you achieve perfect cable management or do a barely-decent job of it, no one is going to see it, unless you click photos and post them online in hopes of getting roasted. As long as you route everything nicely on the front (the side that matters the most) and don't strain or pinch any cables behind the motherboard, you should be fine.

Cable management is something that only gets better the more PCs you build. You'll most likely invest in one of the best PC cases the next time around, getting access to more cable management features to make your job easier. And you will also naturally want to do a better job of tidying up things at the back, even if you're the only one who's going to be looking at it (once or twice a year).

5 SSD not detected

Calm down, it just needs to be initialized