Whether you're upgrading an existing rig or building a new one from scratch, there's nothing better than slotting in a shiny new GPU to your system. It's one of the most exciting times for any PC builder, but it's important not to get ahead of yourself. Before you speed through the checkout with a new card, there are some factors to consider that are of the utmost importance.

7 Your current card’s performance level

Getting a baseline measurement is important

Benchmarking is an important part of the PC building process. It allows us builders to gauge the level of performance of our systems, as well as weed out any potential reliability issues. With GPUs, benchmarking is especially important. Before buying your new card, you should put your computer through its paces and record the results, either with the help of a benchmarking program, or just by noting down performance metrics as you use your computer. This allows you to see exactly how much of a difference your new card is making once it’s in your system.

6 Which games and applications do you use

Take stock of what you'll be using your PC for

Whether you’re building a whole new system or upgrading an existing one, your choice of GPU should depend heavily on which games you intend to play. If you play very GPU-bound titles, it’s worth spending a bit more on your GPU, even if it might bottleneck your CPU. Most games are either CPU or GPU-bound and will rarely put a full load on both components. Creating a bottleneck isn’t a bad thing, so long as you know your PC’s current limits as-is. If you’re running into CPU limitations in your favorite titles already, it’s worth considering an upgrade to both components.

5 Skimping on VRAM is not advised

Even if it means going up a card-class

Games today are very VRAM hungry, and will use as much as you give them depending on the texture settings. The consequences of running out of VRAM during gameplay are punishing; average framerates will slow to a crawl, and you’ll likely have massive hitching due to your PC dipping into its much slower system memory. You can get around this by lowering the texture quality settings in-game, but you don’t buy a new GPU just so you can lower the quality settings. GPU manufacturers (looking at you NVIDIA) have been skimping on their VRAM capacity on their mid-range cards, and it’s clear from benchmarks that anything under 10GB is just difficult to recommend, especially at the price the cards are being offered at. When buying a new GPU for your system, ensure that it has at least that much, if not more, otherwise you might run into significant performance issues.

4 New GPUs are just around the corner

Both AMD and NVIDIA have new GPUs coming soon

All signs point to both NVIDIA’s 5000 series and AMD's RDNA 4 cards being right around the corner, and their official announcement will come with a significant shake-up of the GPU-value hierarchy. It’s really never a good idea to buy new if a product range is due to get a serious update, but that's especially true with graphics cards. Why pay $500 for a card that is significantly worse than the new $500 option that was just launched? Using the "wait and see" approach is best when there's new hardware due in a couple of months.

3 You might need to upgrade your PSU

Your new card might need some more juice, especially when stepping up a class