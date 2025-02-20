The PC community is a passionate group of people — they feel and express strongly, and take no prisoners. There's probably not a single thing about PC hardware that is universally liked or accepted. The "PCMR", as many people would put it, always finds something to complain about. Often, these complaints are valid and need to be heard for the betterment of the industry.

However, many complaints by PC users are either knee-jerk reactions or habitual comments about something they deem "a scam", "cash grab", or simply "uncool". Subjectivity exists in every field, but complaining about something just for the sake of it comes across as lazy and hypocritical. Here I want to dive into some of my favorite unfounded complaints from PC users that should have been a thing of the past already.

6 New versions of Windows

I've been guilty of this too

It's the same story every time Microsoft comes out with a new Windows version. Half the community cries havoc, signaling the end of days and claiming Microsoft never released a worse product. The other half, used to the familiar way of doing things, vows to resist upgrading to the latest version until they inevitably have to. I belong to the latter half, as you can see from my proclamation of never upgrading to Windows 11.

There are more reasons than one why this particular complaint is needless and amounts to nothing. First, Microsoft drives the PC industry as far as the primary operating system is concerned. If it decides it's time for Windows 12, then you can bet it is. There's nothing you or I can do about it by refusing to upgrade — we'll all do it eventually. Second, refusing to upgrade can backfire against you; you might miss out on cutting-edge features or, worse, leave your PC insecure by missing out on the latest security updates.

So the next time Microsoft launches a new avatar of Windows, resist the urge to cry fowl, let the rush of nostalgia wash over you, and count backward from ten. You probably don't want to hear it, but I'll say it nonetheless — all will be okay.

5 RGB components

To each their own