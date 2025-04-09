The world of gaming handhelds is going through a bit of a renaissance these past few years, and it's in big part thanks to the immense popularity of the Nintendo Switch starting way back in 2017. Of course, a lot of PC-based gaming handhelds have been introduced in recent years with tons of advantages over NIntendo's handheld, particularly in terms of performance, display, and storage.

But with the recent introduction of the Switch 2, Nintendo has balanced the scales across the board, and in some ways, it's actually got the upper hand on a lot of its competitors. While there are still arguments to be made in either direction, here are a few things I believe these gaming handhelds could stand to learn from Nintendo's upcoming console.

5 A bigger focus on portability

They're all so heavy