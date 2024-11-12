People often like to say that PC building is like putting Lego blocks together. While the statement rings true in essence, it highlights a tendency to oversimplify many aspects related to building PCs, reviewing components, and the impact of individual components on overall performance. Compounded over decades, this tendency leads to common misunderstandings about PC hardware, with many users believing in things that are half-truths or entirely false.

Some of these misunderstandings are rooted in laziness, and others in hubris, but they're still very much alive in 2024. Whether it's CPUs and GPUs, SSD speeds, CPU cooling, or thermal efficiency, it's far too common to believe something that has ample evidence against it. Here, I will dive a bit deeper into 6 things people still get wrong about PC hardware.

6 Calculating bottlenecks

Did you check out the latest bottleneck calculator?

I don't think this will ever get old. Many PC users still think you can simply go to a PC bottleneck calculator website, enter your PC's configuration, and instantly get a single numerical indication of the amount of bottleneck on your PC. While bottlenecks are all too real (as one or more components can hold back others from maximum performance), you can't just calculate them the way online bottleneck calculators claim they can.

Firstly, bottleneck calculators are always vague about their methodology and wildly inaccurate in their results. Secondly, they can sometimes recommend you buy a 12-core CPU to replace your 6-core chip, only to remove a "10% bottleneck." Finally, no one can put a random number on how much your CPU is bottlenecking your GPU, or the other way around.

The best thing to do when pairing your CPU and GPU is to look at performance benchmarks from reliable publications and choose components that go well together. For instance, a mid-range CPU is usually more than enough for a mid-range to high-end GPU.

5 Benchmarking CPUs and GPUs

Why only 1080p?

If you've ever seen a PC hardware reviewer benchmarking the latest CPU, you have probably noticed that they overwhelmingly test it at 1080p instead of 1440p or 4K. You can also find people in the comments demanding that the creator also share 1440p and 4K results, since "no one uses this crazy-fast CPU for 1080p." While you might feel justified in asking for the resolution you use, benchmarking doesn't work that way.

The single most crucial thing to ensure while benchmarking a component is preventing anything else from becoming the bottleneck. If you're testing, say, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in a certain game, you wouldn't want the graphics card to "interfere" with the FPS numbers. You'd want the game to be as CPU-limited as possible, hence the reason behind testing it at 1080p, where games are mostly CPU-limited. Only at 1080p can the power of the CPU be fully showcased relative to other models.

Similarly, if you're testing a powerful GPU like the RTX 4080 Super, you'd prefer higher resolutions such as 1440p or even 4K, where the CPU dependency becomes minimal, and the GPU does most of the heavy lifting. Only then will you be able to properly compare the GPU to other competing SKUs.

4 Power consumption and efficiency

They're not the same thing