If you're finally getting into PC building, you might naturally ask your friends, family, or community members on the internet for advice. While people will gladly offer best practices, part recommendations, and PC-building mistakes you shouldn't make, seldom will anyone point out the unsaid stuff about PC building.

This could range from the notions new builders have about a "good PC" to some of the overwhelming aspects of PC building. Let's dive deeper into each of these things that people don't usually tell you before your first PC build.

Related 10 PC hardware misconceptions you still believe in Cores, VRAM, PCIe 5.0, or DDR5 — you might be guilty of believing in these 10 PC hardware myths.

5 You don't need the best hardware

Buy what's right for you

Close

As a newbie who's building a PC for the first time, you'll probably have some preconceived notions about PC hardware. All the marketing and community discussions surrounding PC components might have you convinced that if you don't buy the absolute best parts, your PC will suck or get outdated soon.

If you're only interested in playing esports and relatively light titles, even a budget gaming PC will be perfectly adequate for you.

However, this couldn't be further from the truth. Not everyone needs to have flagship or even high-end components in their build. Mid-range hardware is probably ideal for a large number of PC users. Interestingly, if you're only interested in playing esports and relatively light titles, even a budget gaming PC will be perfectly adequate for you.

Even though PC building has gotten way more expensive than before, it's still possible to build a great budget rig for around $700-$800.

Related 6 reasons why enthusiast PC building has become too demanding Building enthusiast PCs has its perks, but perfecting every aspect is getting too difficult for most people

4 Cable management isn't as easy as it looks

No one wants to do it

Close

Everyone will tell you that perfect cable management is important both for airflow and future diagnostics. What they don't tell you is that it's not as simple as routing your cables properly and tying them up at the right places. Your first time around, you'll be legitimately alarmed at the number of cables inside your case at the end of a build, especially behind your motherboard.

You might just get fed up with it all, jam everything against the side panel, and call it a day.

Even if you have a PC case with the greatest cable management features, it will take some creativity on your part to do it right. You will at least need to watch a few tutorials in detail and spend considerable time tidying up everything. You might just get fed up with it all, jam everything against the side panel, and call it a day.

Cable management can't be perfected on your first try, and it's okay to do a shoddy job on your first build. As long as you aren't putting undue strain on any cable, you'll be fine. Just have the attitude to try your best and do better next time.