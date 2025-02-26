Single-Board Computers are a godsend for tinkerers who want a tiny yet capable companion for their DIY projects, and there are tons of SBC models that bring their own unique features to the table. However, the Raspberry Pi family stands out from the rest of the credit-card-sized systems – to the point where these lean, green, mean boards have become synonymous with the word SBC itself.

While the modern Raspberry Pi series has several shortcomings that make it tempting to switch to competitors, the RPi boards still pack plenty of quality-of-life facilities to enhance your projects. So, here are some reasons why the Raspberry Pi remains a superpower in the Single-Board Computer industry.

Related Best single board computers in 2025 If you've been thinking of tinkering with a SBC, we break down the most common ones and why you'd want them.

4 Better value per dollar on low-end models

The Zero 2 W is a steal for $15