Microsoft has been transitioning more and more capabilities from the old Control Panel to the new Settings app ever since Windows 8 made its debut, but over 10 years later, Windows 11 still comes with both apps. Recently, the company stated that it was deprecating the Control Panel over time, before retracting that statement just a few days later.

Regardless, the writing seems to be on the wall for Control Panel, as it's clear Microsoft prefers to have users in the Settings app instead. But before it can make a full transition, Microsoft needs to make sure the Settings app is up to snuff, and there are quite a few things that are still essential to move over before we're done. So let's take a look at a few of them.

Device Manager, disk management, and more

We're starting with a general grouping of many old Windows features because, truth be told, these aren't really Control Panel features. Features like Device Manager, Disk Management, and advanced search indexing options are separate dialogs from the Control Panel itself. However, the easiest way to access them currently is through Control Panel, and most of them don't have easily accessible links in the Settings app.

Ideally, all of these elements would be updated and integrated directly in the Settings app with a fresh new UI, but that would take a ton of time to accomplish, and Microsoft isn't exactly known for going the extra mile. Really, all the company needs to do for this to be passable is to include links to the existing dialogs in visible areas of the Settings app, so users can easily get to them without Control Panel. An interesting example of this is the User Account Control dialog, which can be accessed through the Settings app, but seemingly only by using the search bar in the app.

Advanced power options

Or just get rid of these altogether