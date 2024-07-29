Key Takeaways The mechanical keyboard community is quite small compared to the majority of non-mechanical keyboard users.

Many users aren't aware of the sweeping advantages of mechanical keyboards over regular ones, and believe they're only for gamers.

Limited offline availability and comparatively higher pricing are also obstacles to widespread mechanical keyboard adoption.

I've said before that we're going through the golden age of mechanical keyboards. Both the quality and affordability have never been better, and the interest from passionate fans and people outside the community has never been higher. However, it still feels like something is stopping mechanical keyboards from truly taking over — there seems to be an invisible ceiling that keeps things from getting truly exciting.

I am trying to figure out what's at play here, and I've come up with at least four reasons why mechanical keyboards haven't received their due recognition. I believe these four reasons are blocking the mechanical keyboard market from reaching the next level in the next few years.

4 The community is still comparatively small

It's a niche group of hobbyists and enthusiasts

Close

It's easy to lose track of the fact that, compared to the larger majority of computer users, the mechanical keyboard users are still a small bunch. From what rough estimates I can find, the mechanical keyboard market is valued at less than half of the total worldwide keyboard market. Even without hard data, we know that the majority of keyboards in the world are still non-mechanical, between business users, commercial users, and average individuals.

The average user still doesn't care about what type of keyboard is on their desk.

There are many reasons to love mechanical keyboards, from the typing experience and unique designs, to the customization options and highly satisfying modding options. However, that doesn't change the fact that in order for the market to expand rapidly and gain a majority share of the overall keyboard market, there's still a lot of ground to cover.

The average user still doesn't care about what type of keyboard is on their desk, and to change that mentality, it'll take a few more years and some work on the other reasons I cover below.

3 The perception of mechanical keyboards needs fixing

People still think they're only for gamers and pretentious nerds