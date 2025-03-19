I've been an ultrawide monitor convert ever since the Nixeus EDG 34 landed on my desk for review around the end of 2019. I love the additional space for productivity and the immersiveness of games, but I'd be lying if I said it was all smooth sailing. The 21:9 aspect ratio has been around since LG launched the EA93 Series in 2012, but even the best ultrawide monitors still suffer from a common core of annoyances. To be fair, none of them are dealbreakers, and I'll happily live with them for the extra real estate to put two browser windows side-by-side, but it's worth knowing what you're getting into when you decide to go for an ultrawide monitor.

5 They take up tons of space

Think your flat gaming monitor takes up lots of space? Think again