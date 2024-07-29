Key Takeaways Prevent overheating on laptops by using them only on desks or flat surfaces, extending your SSD's lifespan.

Invest in a surge protector and power backup to prevent data corruption or fatal damage to your SSD in case of power surges or power cuts.

Don't keep your SSD in a near-filled condition; keep enough space unused to prevent wearing it down earlier than necessary.

Chances are that you're no longer using a traditional hard disk drive (HDD) and have made the upgrade to solid-state drives (SSDs). SSDs are nowhere near as expensive as they were five to ten years ago, so there's little reason for mainstream users to deprive themselves of superior responsiveness and read/write speeds anymore.

But, while you might be using an SSD on your desktop or laptop for years, you might not know about some practices that are harmful to your SSD's longevity. Just like HDDs, SSDs also have a limited lifespan, and you might be unknowingly doing things that could reduce the life of your SSD. Fortunately, it's quite simple to avoid these things once you know about them and how they could affect your SSD's health.

5 Depriving your laptop of adequate cooling

Excessive heat can hurt your SSD

This is a bigger issue on laptops than on desktops, as SSDs on desktop PCs have enough room and at least some access to air intake to keep them running relatively cool. On laptops, however, overheating is much more common, both due to the limited internal space and common user habits. The latter is where you can make some changes to ensure your SSD is not deprived of cooling.

If you're in the habit of placing your laptop on a blanket or mattress, this can end up hurting your SSD's lifespan over time.

Using your laptop while lounging on a bed or sofa can block its air intake and exhaust vents, raising the internal temperature and affecting the SSD's performance. If you're in the habit of placing your laptop on a blanket or mattress, this can end up hurting your SSD's lifespan over time. Heat is the enemy of every single PC component, so it should hardly be a surprise that you should aim to use your laptop on a desk or other flat surface, so that its vents aren't blocked.

4 Not cleaning your PC for extended periods

Dust is an equally dangerous enemy of your SSD