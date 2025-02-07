Ready to take your home network to the next level? This is where OPNsense can make a big difference by offering better control over your home network versus your ISP-supplied router. You can enjoy better management features, the ability to expand the functionality of your firewall and router through plugins, and future software updates on your own hardware, which can be swapped out and upgraded as necessary. If this is your first time considering OPNsense, you'll need to bear a few things in mind to ensure as few mistakes are made as possible.

9 Ignore official documentation

OPNsense provides plenty of information on the official website, which can be relied upon to get started, learn more about the software, and troubleshoot any issues you encounter. You'll find everything from OPNsense software requirements to fine-tuning various parts of the firewall. It's an invaluable resource that should be used with unofficial support from the community on social channels, including Reddit. You won't be the first (nor the last) to start using OPNsense and your queries may have already been asked and answered, which can be configured with a quick search.