The rise of remote work has turned our homes into offices. While they help you skip long commute routes, a poorly planned home office can quickly turn into a productivity black hole. From poor lighting and boring décor to distractions and awkward ergonomics, these common home office pitfalls can lead to a serious dip in productivity. Let's take a look at some examples of things you should avoid in your home office if you want to stay productive.

6 Gaming devices

Those quick gaming sessions do add up

Although it’s tempting to have your favorite gaming devices within arm’s reach in your home office, they can be a major productivity pitfall. Even the most disciplined remote workers can’t stop themselves from a quick gaming session when boredom strikes. It’s simply irresistible when your gaming setup is right in front of you.

And when you switch between work tasks and gaming, it takes time to regain focus and get back into your productive workflow. Instead, you should design a separate space in your home for gaming and allocate specific hours to it. You can even treat it as a reward for completing work tasks. If you must keep gaming devices in your office due to lack of space, store them out of sight in a drawer.

5 Kids’ toys and vanity items

Keep your little ones away from the home office

Source: Dreametech

While it seems harmless to have a few kids’ toys or vanity items in your home office, they can surprisingly contribute to distractions and hinder your productivity. Your little ones can always barge in and break your concentration in no time. And at times, you might find yourself fiddling with a fidget spinner or giving unnecessary shuffles to card decks.

The worst part is the emotional triggers due to such items. Some toys or vanity items might be related to specific memories, and while those emotions are positive, they can trigger daydreaming and shift your focus from work tasks in no time.

4 Direct reflection on screen

Avoid poor lightring

Source: Asus

Lighting plays a major role in your home office. However, you shouldn’t overdo it. Decorative lighting, direct reflections on your screen and excessive backlighting can impact your productivity and eye health. Reflections on your screen can cause eye strain, headaches, and fatigue. It also makes it difficult to read the content on the screen.

I have also seen people going over the board with LED strips on the back of their monitors. While it definitely looks cool and Instagram-worthy, it may distract you and cause eye strain during long working hours. You should use soft, diffused lighting to create a comfortable environment, and if you have a problem with eye strain, follow the 20-20-20 rule, which states that you should look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds after 20 minutes of work.

3 Fancy chairs for work

Spoils your home office in no time

If you are designing a home office for the first time, you might be intrigued by those plush velvet armchairs or a sleek designer chair. You should never prioritize aesthetics over ergonomics and invest in a proper ergonomic chair for work.

Many fancy chairs focus on visual appeal rather than ergonomic design. They may lack essential features like adjustable height, lumbar support, and a proper back angle. It surely leads to discomfort and potential health issues in the long run. On the flip side, ergonomic chairs are designed to support the natural curvature of your spine and offer a good posture on your back and neck.

2 Uninspiring décor

Home office shouldn't look boring

Source: Unsplash

Most users don’t focus much on home office décor. But the truth is that your surroundings have a major impact on your mood, motivation, and overall productivity. A bland, dull, and uninspiring environment leads to a lack of enthusiasm and boredom.

It’s important to surround yourself with things that inspire you — artwork, plants, photo frames, motivational quotes — to create a space that delivers positive vibes.

1 A refreshment area

Don't eat snacks on the work desk

Source: Unsplash

Who doesn’t prefer quick access to favorite snacks and refreshments right into their office? While it seems convenient at first glance, turning your home office into a dedicated refreshment area can affect your productivity and even well-being.

Easy access to snacks often leads to mindless munching and overeating throughout the day. Such a routine can affect your focus and energy and contribute to weight gain. After a while, those snack wrappers, empty bottles, and dirty dishes create a cluttered workspace and turn your home office into an unpleasant work environment in no time. It also doesn’t leave a good impression during video calls or client meetings.

Get the best out of your home office

Transforming your home office from an uninspiring space into a haven of productivity doesn’t require a complete overhaul. You can simply keep the above pointers in mind and create a workspace that fosters focus and inspires creativity. What are you waiting for? Make necessary adjustments and fly through your workday like a pro.

