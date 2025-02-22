You’ve saved up and are ready to invest in a 3D printer—a momentous occasion. However, before clicking “add to cart,” there are various key factors to consider in order to ensure you select a machine that meets your needs and expectations. Beyond the price, there are many other things to evaluate, and rushing to purchase one can lead to costly mistakes that you could have avoided if you had been careful. To help you avoid buyer's remorse, we'll cover the most important things to ensure you get the right 3D printer for you.

5 Why do you want to buy a 3D printer?

Align on the intended use