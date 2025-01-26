There are multiple stages associated with a new PC build where things can go wrong — you might buy the wrong components, inadvertently break some of them and cost yourself hundreds of dollars, or end up stressing about the wrong things after you build the PC.

Well, this time I want to shed light on the stage just before you boot up your new PC for the first time. The first boot, especially for new builders, can be extremely nerve-wracking, since a failed boot can convince them that something is seriously wrong with their PC. Fortunately, there are checks you can do before powering your system on which can bring crucial misses to your attention. This checklist doesn't include obvious signs of damage, such as broken CPU pins or bent PCBs.

7 Ensure your motherboard has the right BIOS

Your brand-new hardware isn't faulty