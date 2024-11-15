While shopping for a great new laptop, you might have noticed that among the sea of clamshells and convertibles, most of them are pretty similar when you compare the specs sheet. That's because, for the longest time, there were three companies making the CPUs and GPUs inside laptops: AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. Now, we also have Arm-powered laptops running Windows, and every MacBook is also running Arm-based chips.

That might get you thinking, "If every internal component is the same, does it matter who I get my laptop from?" That question isn't as easy to answer as you might think, as there are many tangible and intangible elements to laptops that aren't really covered by the short specs sheets. Let's go over some of these harder-to-compare features and why they can absolutely make or break your laptop choice.

5 How it feels to hold

There's no substitute for hands-on experience

Close

In laptop research, as in life, experience is often the best teacher. That's helpful if you have already used a wide variety of laptops from different manufacturers, but what about if you haven't or if this will be your first laptop? That makes it slightly more difficult, as laptop manufacturers don't really have physical stores to go to and test them out. But what you do have, is big box stores like Best Buy, Costco, or Staples, and those do have a wide variety of laptops out on display. It's always good to put your fingers on any prospective laptop so you can judge the design, quality of manufacturing, and a myriad of other little things that the product page won't be able to answer.

Things like weight distribution are important if you're going to be carrying it around or if you prefer working with it perched on your lap instead of on a desk or table. You might like the idea of a convertible laptop but dislike how it feels when folded in tablet mode. Even relatively minor details, like how the finish of the chassis feels under your fingers, can add up to a big discomfort over time. Remember, you'll likely be using this laptop for hours on end while at work, so it's crucial that you find what your non-negotiables are in terms of things the specs sheets gloss over.

4 Keyboard layout and touchpad

Not every keyboard is created equal, and some touchpads are terrible to use