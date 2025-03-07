Quality Wi-Fi is something that we take for granted if we have it, and curse the day when we don't. But when looking for the best Wi-Fi adapter for your computer, there's a ton of information to consider, depending on your existing network, what type of computer you have, and what you want to do with it. The decision is more complex if you have a Wi-Fi 7 router, because, of course, you'll want a compatible Wi-Fi adapter, but not every Wi-Fi 7 adapter works with every computer. Your old laptop or PC might have an old Wi-Fi standard, and you want to swap to something more recent, which is understandable, but you'll want to know which type of add-in card to get, or decide if you want to use a USB port for the upgrade.

5 What form factor do you need

Do you need USB, PCIe, or M.2 to attach the adapter to your computer