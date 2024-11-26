Buying tech gifts during the holidays is always a good way to show your appreciation for your loved ones, but it can be tricky to get right. After all, whether they're deep into the Apple ecosystem, have a self-built PC with a powerful GPU, or haveone of the latest Windows laptops, the chances are the receiver of your gift already has most of the tech they'll need. That's okay, it really is the thought that counts, but there are a few things you can keep in mind while picking out that gift before the final wrapping that will make things go smoother when it's time for unwrapping time.

5 Do include a gift receipt

Don't saddle the recipient with an expensive gift they don't want

So you've searched high and low and found the perfect tech gift for your loved one. Before you even hit the buy button, there's one thing you should do. That's to find the button or checkbox that identifies this as a gift, so that the online store gives you a gift receipt to include in the wrapped present. Buying electronics is a highly personal thing, and not every gadget is a good fit for everyone.

Getting a gift receipt makes things easier all around, as they can return it for gift cards to find something more to their tastes, and you don't have to feel worried that they didn't appreciate your gift. Because, trust us, they did (and the thought behind it). But again, tech is highly personal and can be divisive. Some people won't use certain brands or could be deeply in the ecosystem of one brand so far that buying anything else might not work properly. Let your recipient return it and get something similar in value, and they'll appreciate it even more. Plus, if you notice the new gadget, you'll have another point of reference for next time.

4 Pay attention to ratings and reviews

This is key to finding the right fit when given a category to shop for

If you've been given a rough idea of what they want but lack specific brand names in that category to look for, it's time to check out online reviews. But even then, the ones on the retailer you're looking at might be skewed one way or the other, as people often write reviews of things that broke or didn't meet expectations, even if the negative reviews are a small percentage of the overall sales. They might not, though, as, again, lots of negative reviews are often an indicator of design problems with that device. And positive reviews can be skewed through influencer programs or straight-up cheating, so it's hard to tell if that one-star or five-star review is legit.

That's why, once you have a few options in mind, it's time to search for those specific brand models on sites like XDA, if it falls under computing, or any other reputable publication, blog, or YouTube channel that does in-depth reviews. We review things from the perspective of our users, which any other reputable site will do as well. Once you've got confirmation of whether the item is good or not, it's time to check CamelCamelCamel or my favorite, Keepa, to look for the best deal. Or not, you might not be worried about saving much, but if you have many people to gift things to, any savings add up quickly.

3 Don't pick something just because it's popular

Even white elephant gifts deserve a little more thought

There might be a temptation to look at whatever tech gadgets are trending and pick something near the top of the list. Please don't. Well, not unless you're buying tech for someone still in grade school, in which case your options should be gift cards, gaming consoles, gaming console accessories, and then whatever trendy tech is topping the lists, in that order.

Gift giving is also supposed to be thoughtful and give the recipient something useful at the same time. Well-reviewed, popular, and spendy gadgets say more about the person giving the gift than anyone else, partly that you don't know them well enough to pick something closer to their interests and also that you want other people to see you as an affluent gift giver. But then again, you did remember to include the gift receipt, right? Maybe it's okay because they can return it and use the gift card to get something they really wanted.

