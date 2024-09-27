You might need a lot of high-end components for a premium gaming PC, but something you can't truly experience your high-end PC without is a gaming monitor that is on the same level. No matter how many frames your PC can spit out, it's all sadly wasted on a monitor with a sub-par screen, poor refresh rate, and a low resolution.

When you finally decide to upgrade your gaming monitor, it's worth considering a few crucial things before you spend hundreds of dollars on a bad purchase. Focusing only on specs and brand names is a shoddy way of buying something that will likely be a part of your setup across multiple component upgrades.

6 Is your PC ready for a new monitor?

Time to judge your own hardware

If you're upgrading to a new gaming monitor in 2024, chances are you're eyeing at least a 27-inch, 1440p, 165Hz+ model with an IPS or VA panel. This category of monitors might have fallen in price over the years, but it can still be overkill for some older gaming PCs. Consider a rig with a GTX 10 series or RX 5000 series GPU and a first or second-gen Ryzen processor. 1440p high-refresh-rate gaming isn't exactly ideal for such a setup anyway.

1440p is a sweet spot for gaming as it's much more visually impressive than 1080p, but much easier on the GPU than 4K. Still, driving 100+ FPS at 1440p high settings with some ray tracing effects can be too much, unless you have a modern mid-range or high-end graphics card and a decent 6-core CPU. If you're sure you'll make other hardware upgrades soon, then get that high-end gaming monitor, by all means.

On the other hand, if you're still planning to squeeze more value out of your existing gaming PC with older components, it's better to delay the monitor upgrade for now.

5 What type of gamer are you?

Pick your panel type carefully