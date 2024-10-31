Building a network-attached storage (NAS) enclosure is a great way to learn how everything works, including hardware. Regardless of which operating system you choose to run your server with, there are some steps to take once everything is up and running. From setting static IP addresses to installing Docker containers, here are some helpful pointers on things to do once you've set up a NAS.

5 Assign a static IP address to the NAS

Make it more accessible

You've just built your NAS and your LAN assigned a lovely new IP address, but this can change depending on how many devices you have connecting to the network, how often you power down the NAS, and other factors relating to how the DHCP server works. To help make it easier to connect to your NAS, be it from other devices or through software, we can tell our DHCP server to assign and reserve an IP address for our storage enclosure. It's possible to set this up on the NAS but I recommend assigning static IPs through the router. You can then configure any clients to use this IP and it will be valid until you release it back to the IP pool.

Close

Running outdated software is no fun, especially regarding the OS. As soon as you're logged into the web interface, configure updates to be automatically installed for the OS. It's also worth manually checking for new versions while you're here. Once you've started to install software and Docker containers, it's vital to check for updates and install when necessary to keep everything secure. There's nothing worse than running outdated software that can cause security risks for your NAS and the entire network. This is something to consider when opening up your NAS to external access.

3 Create user accounts

Don't forget one for yourself!

Some NAS operating systems may have you using an admin account when installing everything but it's best practice to keep this for emergencies and create a user account for yourself and everyone else who needs to access the NAS. Permissions can be granted to provide you with the same administrative access as the admin account, but it helps to keep everything secure. Once a few accounts have been created, storage limits can be adjusted, access to various apps and services is granted, and the NAS can become the center of your home.

2 Install some apps or Docker containers

Transform your NAS into a homelab server!