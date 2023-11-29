Key Takeaways The Stadia controller can be repurposed and used as a wireless controller for PC gaming, thanks to a firmware update that added Bluetooth connectivity.

It can also be used to play games on Android phones or tablets wirelessly.

The controller is compatible with other cloud gaming platforms like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now, providing an opportunity to still enjoy gaming without a powerful PC or flagship device.

In January 2023, Google Stadia's servers officially shut down. Google is a behemoth in the cloud service space, but it couldn’t pull off cloud gaming as smoothly as Xbox, so Stadia, a platform that potentially represented the future of gaming, lasted a meager three years. It’s always a bit sad to say goodbye to gaming platforms, but it’s safe to say that not many people are missing Stadia.

If you were unlucky enough to jump on this fleeting platform, you might have what you thought was a useless Stadia controller lying around. Well, it's time to dust off your controller and breathe some life back into it. Enable Bluetooth mode, and the Stadia controller is almost as good as an Xbox or Dualsense controller. And even if you don’t have one, I highly recommend purchasing a Stadia controller since they’re being sold at almost half the original price after Stadia shut down, making them great value for money. Despite not being useful for Stadia itself anymore, there's so much you can still do with it.

1 Connect wirelessly to your PC

It's not perfect, but it works now

Stadia could always connect to a PC via a USB-C cable to play games, but it lacked Bluetooth connectivity. This feels out of place in 2023, when every other controller supports either 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth. This alienated a lot of its potential audience who couldn't use a wired controller in their setup, and it was one of the service's main flaws.

This changed after Google announced it would be shutting down Stadia in September 2022. It soon released a firmware update that enabled Bluetooth connectivity in the Stadia controller. Once the controller's firmware is updated, you can use any Bluetooth dongle or the built-in support on your PC to connect to your Stadia controller.

Unfortunately, the Stadia controller doesn’t work perfectly with all games. Still, you can use XOutput and HidHide as a workaround to mask it as an Xbox 360 controller, allowing it to run perfectly in every game. Since the controller uses a low-energy connection, it might disconnect occasionally, but it automatically reconnects within a few seconds.

2 Play games on your Android phone or tablet

But not on iOS or iPadOS, unfortunately

Connecting a wired controller to a phone or tablet is just painful. You’ll need either a USB-C to USB-C cable or resort to using a USB-C to USB-A converter. And since your phone would be giving power to the controller while running games, the battery would drain extremely quickly with no way to charge it.

However, with Bluetooth mode enabled, you can now connect the Stadia controller to your phone wirelessly and play games without any hassle. The pairing process is easy, too. I experienced no random disconnects and didn’t need any third-party applications to get the controller to function properly with my mobile device. You can even opt to purchase a phone mount for your Stadia controller for truly portable gaming. Sadly, there is no support for the Stadia controller on iOS or iPadOS.

3 Check out Xbox Cloud Gaming or GeForce Now

You can still use the Stadia controller to play on the cloud

So what if you don’t have the most powerful gaming PC or the latest flagship phone or tablet for games? With Xbox Cloud Gaming or Nvidia GeForce Now, you can stream games directly to your Chromebook, PC, phone, and even your TV in high fidelity. And your Stadia controller will work perfectly with these streamed games via Bluetooth or wired mode. Weirdly enough, Xbox Cloud Gaming has better controller support when played via a browser instead of the Windows app.

By using the Stadia controller for cloud gaming — the thing for which it was actually created — we have a full circle moment. However, these cloud gaming platforms are actually good, and unlike Stadia, they don’t lock your games within a small platform.

4 Act as a cheap, second controller for couch multiplayer

Especially since other controllers are more expensive

I primarily use a DualSense controller for most single-player gaming I do on my PC. It’s comfortable to hold, has amazing triggers, and feels premium. On the rare occasions when my friends are over and we want to play some FIFA or another couch multiplayer game, we need an extra controller or two.

For a few years, I made do with cheap DualShock 4 knockoffs that cost $20 but barely lasted over a few months. There would be fights in my house over who would get the DualSense and who would get the knockoff. The Stadia controller, on the other hand, is nearly as good as the DualSense in terms of durability and functionality, and surprisingly enough, it cost me the same as the knockoffs, making it the deal of a lifetime.

5 Keep it as a collectible item

Don't wait until it's used

Since Stadia is dead, production of the controllers has stopped. That means it’s only a matter of time before stocks end. The controller might be selling for cheap right now, but soon, you won’t be able to get your hands on a new one at all. After a few months, you’ll only be able to purchase used controllers, and as time passes, their condition will worsen, and prices will increase.

I fully expect the Stadia controller to become a rare commodity in a few years, just like the Steam Controller, which currently goes for more than $200. I love my Stadia controller, and I love to collect controllers from different companies. If you plan on having a somewhat rare controller to show off on your shelf, this is the time to get the Stadia controller.

Is the Stadia controller any good?

The Stadia controller was one of the best parts of the Stadia effort, and it can still definitely function as your main controller. It might not have any fancy features like a touchpad, haptic feedback, or adaptive triggers, but at least it doesn’t require batteries to function.

I do have a few qualms. The triggers on this controller aren’t my favorite since they have very little resistance, but thankfully, they pop right back out after being pressed. This is compensated by how good the analog sticks on this controller are. Of all my controllers, this one has the best analog sticks; they’re tight and aren’t too tall, which is exactly how I like them. Everything else is right up there with other flagship controllers, so I often use the Stadia controller instead of my Dualsense. And you can be that person, too.